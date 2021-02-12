Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 225,885 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.