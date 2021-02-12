Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 650,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts recently commented on FMCC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freddie Mac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

