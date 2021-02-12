Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 650,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts recently commented on FMCC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freddie Mac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

