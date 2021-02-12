Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $121.16. 466,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,054. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.