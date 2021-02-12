FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

