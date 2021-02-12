Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

FOX stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 140.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

