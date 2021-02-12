Fox Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for FOX in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

FOXA stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

