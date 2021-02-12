Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

