Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Washington Federal worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.