Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,815 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IDT by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $343.43 million during the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

