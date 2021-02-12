Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 6,895 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

