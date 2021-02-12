Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $14.96 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

