Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 137 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $314.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average of $296.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

