Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 96.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 64.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

NYSE WM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.