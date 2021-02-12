Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 81,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

