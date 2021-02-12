Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

