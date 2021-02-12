Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

