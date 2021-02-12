Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.85

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.85 and last traded at $161.74, with a volume of 3549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.