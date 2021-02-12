Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,700 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

SJI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

