Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 8,828 iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

