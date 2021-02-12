Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 110 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,231 shares of company stock worth $3,751,585. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

