Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $242,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

