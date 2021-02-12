Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $372,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

