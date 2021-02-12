Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.65 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

