Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.74.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

