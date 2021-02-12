Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.5 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 42,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,154. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

