Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

