FMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

FMC stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

