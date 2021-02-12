FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.65-7.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

