Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

