Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Reaches $14.26 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for $14.26 or 0.00029776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $332.18 million and $33.04 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars.

