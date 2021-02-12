Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

