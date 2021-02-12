Flash Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $199.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00283399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00102474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090421 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.32 or 1.05358818 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

