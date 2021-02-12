Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $126,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

