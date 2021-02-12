FISION Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 1,210.0% in January

FISION Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,210.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 883,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. FISION has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About FISION

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

