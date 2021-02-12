FISION Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 1,210.0% in January

FISION Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,210.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 883,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. FISION has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About FISION
