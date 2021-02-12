First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $20.81.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.