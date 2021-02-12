First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.67. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $64.03.

