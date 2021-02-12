First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

