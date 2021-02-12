First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.28.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
