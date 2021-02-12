First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 572.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 572.1% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 111,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,097. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

