First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.31 and last traded at $48.31. 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

