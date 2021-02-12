First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 14th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEM opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.