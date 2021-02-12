First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 38,428 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

