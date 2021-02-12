First Trust Advisors LP Invests $28.70 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 294,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

ARW opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

