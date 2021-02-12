First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average of $187.11. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

