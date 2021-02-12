First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $141.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

First Solar stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

