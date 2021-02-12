First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $21,181,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 74,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.