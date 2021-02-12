First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNRN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

