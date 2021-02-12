First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.23. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,775 shares of company stock worth $913,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

