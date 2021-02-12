First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks Sells 813 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,699,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

