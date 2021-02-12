First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 315,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,214. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after buying an additional 538,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

