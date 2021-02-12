First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.



